Women's Rugby World Cup: Ireland prop O'Reilly to miss play-offs

Ireland prop Ruth O'Reilly has been ruled out for the rest of the Women's World Cup because of a back injury.

O'Reilly "succumbed" to the injury in Thursday's defeat by France, which ended Ireland's hopes of winning the tournament on home soil.

Ulster's Ilse Van Staden, who has won four caps, has been drafted into the squad as her replacement.

Ireland will take on Australia in a fifth-eighth place play-off game in Belfast on Tuesday.

The hosts will name their team to face Australia, who they beat in their opening pool game, on Monday afternoon.

A win at the Kingspan Stadium would leave Ireland in a play-off for fifth spot with either Canada or Wales.