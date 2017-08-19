Rugby Championship: New Zealand thrash Australia in Sydney

Rieko Ioane scored two tries for New Zealand against Australia in Sydney

Australia v New Zealand Australia (6) 34 Tries: Rona, Kuridrani, Beale, Folau Cons: Foley 3 Pen: Foley 2 New Zealand (40) 54 Tries: Squire, Ioane 2, Crotty 2, Williams, McKenzie, Smith Cons: Barrett 7

New Zealand hammered Australia 54-34 in their Rugby Championship opener.

The All Blacks were exceptional in the first half in Sydney and, with the help of three tries in seven minutes, stormed to a 40-6 lead at half-time.

Rieko Ioane and Ryan Crotty each scored two tries for New Zealand, while Liam Squire, Sonny Bill Williams, Damian McKenzie and Ben Smith went over.

Australia's tries came from Curtis Rona, Tevita Kuridrani, Kurtley Beale and Israel Folau.

New Zealand led 54-6 at one point in the second half before late tries from the home side rescued some pride.

"It was pretty surreal that first half to be honest," said New Zealand captain Kieran Read

"We came here to play our game and it really came off. It was a pretty awesome first half.

"It came about by the doing the simple things. We carried really hard and exploited a few gaps out wide."

The two teams will play again in Dunedin next week.