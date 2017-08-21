Leigh Halfpenny: Scarlets 'lucky' to sign Wales full-back - Stephen Jones

Stephen Jones (right) believes Scarlets are lucky to sign his former Wales team-mate Leigh Halfpenny

Scarlets were "very lucky" to sign Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny, says the region's backs coach Stephen Jones.

Halfpenny, 28, joined from Toulon on a dual contract with the Welsh Rugby Union in August, signing a three-year deal with Scarlets ahead of his former Cardiff Blues region.

He could make his regional debut against Southern Kings on 2 September.

"Everyone knows his abilities and he is a wonderful player and a great person," said Jones.

Halfpenny has started training with the league champions and is being lined up to play in the opening Pro14 match of the season at Parc y Scarlets against the Kings.

"We're very lucky Leigh decided to join us," said Jones. "All the players and coaches in the squad are looking forward to working with him.

"He's already joined the squad and has brought a positive attitude."

A buzz among the Scarlets players

The Scarlets, who won the Pro12 title last season, will open their campaign against the Kings, who have joined the expanded Pro14 league along with fellow South African side the Cheetahs.

"We are very excited," said Jones.

"We are expecting a physical challenge from the Kings and they will be confrontational.

"It's a fresh challenge with a new structure and we realise we have a lot of work to do. The league is evolving and there is a buzz among the players.

"If the league expands further, then great."