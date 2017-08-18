BBC Sport - Women's World Cup: Ireland 'heartbroken' after missing semi-final spot
Ireland 'heartbroken' after World Cup dream ends
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ireland head coach Tom Tierney says the team and management are "heartbroken" after a 21-5 defeat by France ends the hosts' hopes of winning the Women's World Cup.
The winners of the Dublin encounter were guaranteed top spot in the group and progress to the semi-finals.
An impressive France side eased to victory while Ireland go into the fifth-eighth place play-offs in Belfast next week.
