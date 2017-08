Ulster's include Ireland quartet in team for Wasps pre-season Kingspan friendly

From the section

Andrew Trimble has won 70 caps for Ireland

Ireland internationals Andrew Trimble, Stuart McCloskey, Craig Gilroy and Chris Henry will start for Ulster in Thursday's friendly against Wasps.

Paul Marshall will partner Brett Herron at half-backs with summer signing John Cooney not involved in the game.

However, new flanker Jean Deysel is named on a replacements bench which also includes Tommy Bowe.

Wing Bowe has not played since being injured in Ireland's Six Nations game against Wales in March.

Callum Patterson starts at centre after impressing in Ulster's game against the Barbarians in June.

Caleb Montgomery and Adam McBurney could join Deysel in making their Ulster debuts after being named in a lengthy list of replacements.

Thursday's game will kick off at 19:30 BST.

Ulster: L Ludik; A Trimble, C Patterson, S McCloskey, C Gilroy; B Herron, P Marshall; C Black, J Andrews, W Herbst; P Browne, A O'Connor; C Ross, C Henry, N Timoney. Replacements: R Herring, A McBurney, A Warwick, K McCall, R Ah You, J Simpson, R Diack, J Deysel, C Montgomery, M Rea, A Cairns, D Shanahan, P Nelson, T Bowe, C Piutau, J Owens, D Busby.