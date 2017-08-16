Ulster's new scrum-half John Cooney has ambitions to challenge Kieran Marmion and Luke McGrath for the position of understudy to first-choice Ireland number nine Conor Murray.

Cooney must first try to make the scrum-half position his own at Ulster as he faces the unenviable task of replacing South African Ruan Pienaar, who has joined Montpellier.

Cooney was introduced to Ulster supporters at a social event organised by the Irish province earlier this week.