Hallam Amos: Dragons wing tipped for Wales return after injury

Hallam Amos was injured playing for Wales against Australia in November 2016

Dragons wing Hallam Amos can win back his Wales place after missing most of last season through injury, according to the region's new skills coach Barry Maddocks.

The 22-year-old made his return in last Friday's friendly at Montpellier after damaging his shoulder in November 2016.

"He's got the pace, he's got the skill-set and he's a very intelligent player," said Maddocks.

Amos has won 11 Wales caps and is on a national dual contract.

He is likely to face stiff competition from the likes of Liam Williams, George North, Alex Cuthbert and Steff Evans for a first-choice berth in the Wales side.

Medical student Amos was originally expected to return in February 2017 from the injury, suffered while attempting to score for Wales against Australia, but his projected comeback was delayed several times.

"He's exciting, he's got exceptional foot-work and a good left-foot kicking game, so it's nice to see him back," Maddocks told BBC Wales Sport.

"Our job is to help grow that (ability) and make him an even better player."

Fellow winger Ashton Hewitt has also returned to the playing field for the first time since New Years' Day 2017, after a lengthy spell out with concussion which cost him a Wales chance after a national squad call-up.

Mentor Henson

Meanwhile, Maddocks has praised the input of 35-year-old former Wales utility back Gavin Henson, who is likely to play mostly at fly-half on his return to Wales.

"Gav has been very good with the younger players, he's supported them and is always spending time post-sessions to help them with areas of expertise," Maddocks added.

"He's passing on his experience very well to the younger generation and he's been a big influence for the lads."

Much-travelled Henson has represented Swansea, Ospreys and Cardiff Blues in Wales, as well as Bristol, Bath, London Welsh and Saracens in the English top flight, and French side Toulon.

The Dragons, now under Welsh Rugby Union control, continue their Pro14 build-up at Exeter Chiefs on Saturday, 19 August, and then face Glasgow Warriors at Ebbw Vale on Friday, 26 August.