Shaun Edwards: Wales defence coach takes on Cardiff Blues consultancy role

Shaun Edwards has been defence coach with Wales since 2008

Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards will join the Cardiff Blues region on a consultancy basis.

Edwards has already begun working with Danny Wilson's squad and will lead defensive sessions on a part-time basis while also taking on a mentoring role.

He will continue to be a permanent part of Warren Gatland's Wales backroom staff.

"I'm really looking forward to working with Danny and Cardiff Blues," said Edwards.

"There's a lot of potential here."

Edwards has been in the Wales coaching staff since Gatland took over in 2008 and been part of two Grand Slam winning sides and three Six Nations triumphs.

The former rugby league man will work alongside Richard Hodges at the Blues and mentor the likes of the region's captain Gethin Jenkins.

"Shaun will be a great addition to Cardiff Blues," said Wilson.

"His record speaks for itself and I am sure he will have a big impact.

"Defence is an area we have to improve if we want to take the next step and qualify for the European Champions Cup.

"Shaun has an invaluable wealth of experience, which will be hugely beneficial, and will play an important role in developing the defensive coaches and leaders of the future.

"I would also like to thank the Welsh Rugby Union for their support in this appointment."

The Welsh Rugby Union hopes this sort of arrangement can be replicated with the other regions.

A WRU spokesman added: "We see this move as a hugely positive step forward with the Cardiff Blues region.

"Shaun will provide regular continuity between the senior national management and the coaching set up within the Blues, working alongside Danny and his team.

"We will see this impact across the other regions with our national coaches also working with the Dragons, Scarlets and Ospreys at various junctures throughout the coming season."