Leicester Tigers: Manu Tuilagi affected by 'mental torture' says Matt O'Connor

Manu Tuilagi has played just 17 minutes of Test rugby since 2014

Leicester Tigers boss Matt O'Connor says the "mental torture" of injuries played a part in Manu Tuilagi's latest off-field indiscretion.

Tuilagi was sent home from England's training camp last week after what was reported as an alcohol-related issue.

And O'Connor says having to deal with three years of injury frustration has affected the 26-year-old.

"He's not been able to express himself on the field and with that goes a fair bit of mental torture," said O'Connor.

"Manu made a mistake and has learnt the lesson from that. Hopefully he can come out the other side and prove the doubters wrong."

Tuilagi missed the second half of last season with a knee injury and has only played 17 minutes of Test rugby since 2014, having also suffered long-term chest and groin problems.

He was fined for assaulting two female police officers in 2015, and subsequently left out of England's World Cup squad.

"Manu has got stuff wrong before but he's not the first young man to get stuff wrong," said head coach O'Connor. "Hopefully moving forward he understands that decisions he makes have ramifications, and he can make the right ones.

"He's just wants to play - there's nothing about the game that he doesn't enjoy."