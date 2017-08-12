Women's Rugby World Cup: Ireland women make changes for Japan

Ireland opened their Pool C campaign with an exciting win over Australia

Ireland manager Tom Tierney has opted to rest some players when they play Japan in their second match at the Women's World Cup on Sunday.

Scrum-half Nicole Cronin gets her first start at senior 15-a-side level while Mairead Coyne and Katie Fitzhenry also come into the backs.

The Irish pack shows four changes, with Ciara O'Connor, Ciara Cooney, Sophie Spence and Ciara Griffin included.

Hosts Ireland started the tournament with a 19-17 win over Australia.

"We had a really tough game on Wednesday and, while we came away with the win, there a number of areas in which we need to improve," said Tierney.

"Japan are going to throw everything at us. They are fit, they like to move the ball wide and they are quick to the break down.

"We have made a number of changes to the side from the Australia game with a view to giving some players a rest from what was a physical game.

"But we also want to give the other members of the squad an opportunity to show what they can do against a fast and agile Japanese team."

Ireland's Pool C fixtures All matches at UCD Bowl, Dublin Wednesday, 9 August Australia Ireland won 19-17 Sunday, 13 August Japan 17:15 Thursday, 17 August France 19:45

