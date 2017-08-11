Pro14: Ulster set to sign Australia fly-half Christian Lealiifano

Christian Lealiifano played for Australia against England in Melbourne last year

Ulster are set to confirm the signing of Australia fly-half Christian Lealiifano before the Pro14 season starts, BBC Sport NI understands.

The 29-year-old has won 19 caps for the Wallabies and recently returned after recovering from leukaemia.

He will fill the gap left by Paddy Jackson, who has stepped aside from playing pending legal proceedings.

On Thursday, Ulster utility back Charles Piutau signed a deal to join Bristol next year.

Ulster chief executive Shane Logan said last week that the Irish province intended to a sign a new fly-half before the start of the season.

Lealiifano was diagnosed with leukaemia last year while playing for the Brumbies in Super Rugby.

He was born in New Zealand before moving to Australia at the age of seven.

Ulster start their Pro14 campaign against South African newcomers Cheetahs at Kingspan Stadium on Friday, 1 September.