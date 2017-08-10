Charles Piutau: Bristol to sign Ulster and New Zealand utility back

Charles Piutau will team up with his brother Siale - the Tonga captain - at Bristol

English Championship club Bristol have signed Ulster and New Zealand utility back Charles Piutau on a two-year deal, starting from the summer of 2018.

The 25-year-old played in 17 Tests for the All Blacks between 2013 and 2015.

The former Wasps player arrived at Pro14 side Ulster in 2016 after playing for Super Rugby outfit Auckland Blues.

"We're thrilled to have an individual of his immense quality and experience to add to our ranks," Bristol head coach Pat Lam told the club website.

Piutau added: "By sorting my playing future early, I can focus entirely on Ulster this season and what the team can achieve in the Pro14 and Europe."