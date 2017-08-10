BBC Sport - Spence says Ireland composure was vital in opening Women's World Cup win over Aussies
Spence says Irish composure key in win over Aussies
- From the section Irish Rugby
Sophie Spence says Ireland's composure and resilience helped them see off a battling Australia side 19-17 in their Women's World Cup opener in Dublin.
"They Australians brought it to us but I thought we showed extreme resilience," said the Ireland forward, who scored one of the host nation's three tries at UCD.
