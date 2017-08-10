James Hook: Wales back set for Ospreys warm-up with Leicester

James Hook has rejoined Ospreys after leaving in 2011 for stints with Perpignan and Gloucester

Wales back James Hook has been named as a replacement on his Ospreys return for the region's opening pre-season friendly against Leicester in Bridgend on Friday, 11 August (19:30 BST).

Hook has returned to the Ospreys from Gloucester, six years after he left the Liberty Stadium for Perpignan in 2011.

Wales international Cory Allen will also make his first appearance from the bench after moving from Cardiff Blues.

The opening pre-season match will take place at the Brewery Field.

Former Wales Under-20 centre Owen Watkin returns after missing last season with a knee injury.

The Ospreys' four British and Irish Lions - Alun Wyn Jones, Rhys Webb, Justin Tipuric and Dan Biggar - are yet to return to training after the summer tour of New Zealand.

Ospreys: D Evans; T Williams, J Thomas, O Watkin, J Baker; L Price, T Habberfield (capt); P James, S Otten, M Fia, L Ashley, B Davies, J Ratti, O Cracknell, D Baker.

Replacements: I Phillips, R Jenkins, D Arhip, A Beard, J Cole, B Leonard, C Allen, J Hook, R McCusker, R Jones, W Jones, M Aubrey, B John, P Jones.