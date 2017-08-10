BBC Sport - Ireland coach Tom Tierney relieved as his side earn 'ugly win' in World Cup opener

Tierney relief as Ireland women 'win ugly'

Ireland coach Tom Tierney admits his team had to battle to earn an "ugly" opening 19-17 Women's World Cup win over Australia.

"Things weren't going to plan against a very good Australian team but thankfully we got through it in the end," said Tierney after the game in Dublin.

The hosts will face Japan in their next pool game on Sunday.

