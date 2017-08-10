Barry Maddocks: Dragons appoint skills coach from Bath

Barry Maddocks' coaching experience includes the England women 7s side

Dragons have appointed Barry Maddocks as skills coach.

Former Aberavon player and coach Maddocks joins from Bath where he was assistant academy manager.

Maddocks has previously been in charge of Wales Under-16s, as well as coaching England sevens, both men and women, and working at Hartbury College.

"Barry has been on my radar for a while as he is an outstanding skills coach," Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman said.

"He is from Wales but has picked up valuable experience in England through working at both Hartbury and Bath.

"We need to make sure that all of our players, both young and old, have access to someone of his expertise to help them develop the all-round skill set that is required to play elite rugby."