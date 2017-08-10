BBC Sport - Carys Phillips: Wales captain praises 'phenomenal' Welsh set-piece
Wales captain praises 'phenomenal' set-piece
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Wales captain Carys Phillips believes there were some real positives in the team's performance despite a 44-12 defeat by New Zealand in their opening game at the Women's Rugby World Cup in Dublin.
Canada are Wales' next opponents on Sunday and Phillips' side also face Hong Kong in Pool A.
