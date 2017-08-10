BBC Sport - Carys Phillips: Wales captain praises 'phenomenal' Welsh set-piece

Wales captain praises 'phenomenal' set-piece

Wales captain Carys Phillips believes there were some real positives in the team's performance despite a 44-12 defeat by New Zealand in their opening game at the Women's Rugby World Cup in Dublin.

Canada are Wales' next opponents on Sunday and Phillips' side also face Hong Kong in Pool A.

Top videos

Video

Wales captain praises 'phenomenal' set-piece

Video

How did she lose this? Miller Uibo misses out on medal

Video

Shocking moments that rocked the Premier League

Video

Makwala wins one-man race and celebrates with press-ups

Video

Mo, moustaches & hedgehog shenanigans - in day six funnies

Video

Farah through to 5,000m final

Video

His face says it all - Warholm ends 30-year wait for Norway

Video

I'm running with a broken heart - Makwala

Video

Could VR help injured footballers?

  • From the section News
Video

Funny moments from 25 years of the Premier League

Video

Makwala makes it through to 200m final

Video

Neymar deal is an outlier - Scudamore

Video

GB's Langford misses out as Bosse takes 800m gold

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired