BBC Sport - Women's Rugby World Cup: Wales must stay positive - Phillips
Wales must stay positive - Phillips
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Wales coach Rowland Phillips says there was "so much good" to come out of his team's performance despite a 44-12 defeat by New Zealand in their opening game at the Women's Rugby World Cup in Dublin.
Canada are Wales' next opponents on Sunday and Phillips' side also face Hong Kong in Pool A.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired