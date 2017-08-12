Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon happy with progress after Coventry win

Harvey Biljon guided Jersey to their highest ever finish last season

Jersey boss Harvey Biljon said his side are improving and "evolving" after the Championship side beat Coventry 26-17 in a pre-season friendly.

A penalty-try, along with scores from debutant Seb Nagle-Taylor, Ross Adair and Kieran Hardy, helped the Reds to victory at St Peter.

Front-rows Scott Tolmie and Harry Morely went over for the visitors.

"We probably should've got a little bit more reward for the possession we had," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"I think we're addressing that, and you could see the way we're trying to evolve and play.

"It'll take us time, but we're definitely going in the right direction."

Jersey have brought in 20 new faces over the summer, as they look to build on their highest ever finish in the English rugby pyramid.

They face Premiership outfit Harlequins at The Stoop next weekend as they continue their preparations for the new season.