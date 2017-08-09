BBC Sport - Women's World Cup 2017: England got the job done - captain Sarah Hunter

'Job done' for England in World Cup opener

England captain Sarah Hunter says it was great to "get the job done" following the defending champions' 56-5 win over Spain in the Women's World Cup opener.

READ MORE: Women's World Cup: England 56-5 Spain

Top videos

Video

'Job done' for England in World Cup opener

Video

One-man race! Makwala reaches 200m semi-finals

Video

Funny moments from 25 years of the Premier League

Video

GB's Langford misses out as Bosse takes 800m gold

Video

Dominant Van Niekerk wins 400m gold

Video

Watch: Great moments from US PGA history

  • From the section Golf
Video

Pick your favourite Premier League goal: 2012-17

Video

Conte still looking to improve squad

Video

Langford made move a little too late - Radcliffe

Video

Asher-Smith cruises into 200m semi-final

Video

Pole fault - Belgium's Art suffers painful exit

Video

Spotakova wins second world gold - 10 years on

Video

How sport changed life of teen cyclist

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired