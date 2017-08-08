Pro14: Ulster to face Treviso away after opening Cheetahs game

Ulster will host South African new boys the Cheetahs on Friday 1 September

Ulster will follow their opening Pro14 game against the Cheetahs on 1 September with a trip to Italy to face Treviso on 9 September.

The two games will be part of a run of 13 opening Ulster matches to be televised live by BBC Northern Ireland.

Round three will see Ulster at home to champions the Scarlets on 15 September.

A busy opening month concludes with a home game against the Dragons on 22 September followed by a game in Italy against Zebre eight days later.

Ulster's first Irish derby of the campaign will see them hosting Connacht on 6 October before the competition has a two-week break because of the opening rounds in European competition.

Pro14 action resumes for Ulster on 28 October have home advantage in another Irish derby against Leinster before their first ever trip in the competition to South Africa when they take on the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth on 4 November.

Ulster's festive programme will see then facing Connacht in Galway on 23 December before they host Munster on New Year's Day.

Les Kiss' side will be back in action in another derby on 6 January when they travel to face Leinster.

European competition and the lead-in to the Six Nations will mean that Ulster's next Pro14 game will be the visit of the Southern Kings on second weekend in February.

The Six Nations period will also see Ulster facing champions the Scarlets in Wales in late February while the closing series of fixtures will include the home game against Glasgow in early March and the concluding matches in the league season at home to the Ospreys and away to Munster.