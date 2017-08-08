BBC Sport - Women's Rugby World Cup is pinnacle - England captain Sarah Hunter
World cup is the 'pinnacle' - Hunter
- From the section Rugby Union
England captain Sarah Hunter says the Women's Rugby World Cup is the "pinnacle" of her career as her side prepare to defend the title they won in 2014.
England play Spain in Dublin on Wednesday (kick-off 14:00 BST).
