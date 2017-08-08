Dragons: Lloyd Fairbrother agrees new deal along with Thomas and Charlie Davies

From the section

Lloyd Fairbrother has made 50 appearances for the Dragons

Dragons have agreed contract extensions with Thomas Davies, Charlie Davies and Lloyd Fairbrother.

Loosehead prop Thomas Davies joined the Dragons in 2016 from Cardiff Blues and played for Wales at U-18 and U-20.

Fellow prop Fairbrother has been with the Dragons since 2014 while scrum-half Charlie Davies previously played for Stade Francais and Wasps.

Dragons Head Coach, Bernard Jackman said: "I am delighted to confirm that Charlie, TD and Lloyd have re-signed."