Ruaridh Jackson leaves Harlequins to rejoin Glasgow Warriors

Ruaridh Jackson helped Harlequins finish sixth in the English Premiership

Scotland fly-half Ruaridh Jackson has left Harlequins to return to Glasgow Warriors on a one-year contract.

The 29-year-old made 19 appearances for the London club, scoring 78 points.

He had signed from English Premiership rivals Wasps last summer.

Harlequins director of rugby John Kingston said: "The approach from Scotland and Glasgow Warriors was a golden opportunity for Ruaridh to further his international career following the recent summer tour."

Jackson, who earned his 31st cap as Scotland lost to Fiji in June, was with Warriors for six seasons before moving to Wasps.

He rejoins Glasgow as Dave Rennie prepares to take charge of the Pro14 club following Gregor Townsend's step up to become Scotland coach.

Jackson, whose side finished sixth in the English top flight, said: "I have had a great experience playing in the Aviva Premiership for the last few years with two great clubs in Harlequins and Wasps.

"The move back to Glasgow is a great chance for me to head back to play in a revamped Pro14 league.

"It is a step into both the known and the unknown, but I'm really excited for the challenge ahead.

"Playing in England has been a good experience and one that has made me a better and more rounded player.

"I still see myself as a 10, but I'm happy to play either there or at full-back."

Glasgow Warriors assistant coach Jason O'Halloran is looking forward to working with Jackson.

"Ruaridh is an experienced player who will add to the competition we have within our squad," he said.

"He knows the club well from his previous time here and can play in a number of positions in the backline."