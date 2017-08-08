Women's Rugby World Cup: Follow BBC radio & live text coverage

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's Rugby World Cup: England react to final win over Canada

Women's Rugby World Cup Venues: Dublin and Belfast Dates: 9-26 August Coverage: Live commentary on select games on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, and radio and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Follow live coverage of the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup across BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, the BBC Sport website and app from Wednesday, 9 August.

Defending champions England open their campaign against Spain, hosts Ireland meet Australia, while Wales face a tough game against the Black Ferns of New Zealand.

You can listen to selected commentaries on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and online, plus follow live text commentary and expert analysis on the BBC Sports website and mobile app.

Coverage times

*All times listed are BST. The BBC is not responsible for any changes to event start times. Also, coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra can be subject to late schedule changes.

Wednesday 9 August

England v Spain - Pool B

13:45-16:00 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Ireland v Australia - Pool C

18:55-21:00 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Sunday 13 August

England v Italy - Pool B

14:25-16:30 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Canada v Wales - Pool A

16:55-18:45 - BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Thursday 17 August

England v USA - Pool B

14:25-16:30 - BBC Radio (online only)

France v Ireland - Pool C

19:40-21:15 - BBC Radio (online only)

Tuesday 22 August

TBC v TBC - First semi-final

16:55-18:45 - BBC Radio coverage TBA

TBC v TBC - Second semi-final

19:40-21:15 - BBC Radio coverage TBA

SATURDAY 26 AUGUST

TBC v TBC - Final

19:40-21:15 - BBC Radio coverage TBA

Schedule changes

Catch-up

