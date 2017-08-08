Pro14: Scarlets begin title defence at home to Southern Kings

Champions Scarlets will begin their defence in the expanded Pro14 at home to new South African additions Southern Kings on the weekend of 1-2 September.

All four Welsh regions are at home in the opening round, with Ospreys taking on Zebre, Cardiff Blues hosting Edinburgh and Dragons against Leinster.

Ospreys will be the first Welsh team in South Africa, facing Cheetahs on 29-30 September.

"It will be great for the locals," said Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac.

"To have the Kings at home, there will be a lot of interest and I would be surprised if we didn't get a good crowd.

"It's a good kick-off time on a Saturday afternoon (17:30 BST) and let's hope the weather is good and we have some entertaining rugby."

Southern Kings are based in Port Elizabeth and play at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, which was built for the 2010 World Cup.

Cheetahs are based at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein, which has a capacity of 48,000.

The sides are split into two seven-team conferences - two Irish, two Welsh and one each from Scotland, Italy and South Africa. The teams in each conference will play each other home and away.

All teams from Conference A play all teams from Conference B once. Additionally, each club will also play derby fixtures against teams from the same nation but in different conferences, providing a total of 21 league games.

Wales' showcase Judgement Day - which sees two derbies played back-to-back at Cardiff's Principality Stadium - is set to continue, as are derbies around the Christmas and New Year period.

Early season fixtures:

Friday, 1 September: Munster v Benetton Treviso (19;35 BST), Blues v Edinburgh (19:35), Ulster v Cheetahs (19:35).

Saturday, 2 September: Ospreys v Zebre (14:30 BST), Dragons v Leinster (15:15 BST), Scarlets v Southern Kings (17:30 BST), Connacht v Glasgow (19:35 BST).

Friday 8 September: Leinster v Cardiff Blues (19:35 BST), Edinburgh v Dragons (19:35 BST).

Saturday, 9 September: Glasgow v Ospreys (15;15 BST), Munster v Cheetahs (17:15 BST), Connacht v Southern Kings (19;35 BST), Zebre v Scarlets (19:35 BST)

