Cardiff Blues: Former players Rees and Robinson join staff

Nicky Robinson worked as a player/coach with the Blues last season

Former Wales internationals Nicky Robinson and Richie Rees have joined the Cardiff Blues coaching team.

The duo made a combined 232 appearances for the Blues as players.

Rees joins from the Dragons as a backs coach, while Robinson will work as a kicking coach.

"I'm delighted to welcome Nicky and Richie to Cardiff Blues," coach Danny Wilson said. "They bring a wealth of experience and have a strong association with the region."

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Dragons but when the opportunity arose to come back to Cardiff Blues it was one I simply could not turn down as I have such a big connection with the region," Rees said. "It is great to be back and I'm really excited about this role."

"I really enjoyed my involvement on the coaching side last year and this is a great opportunity for me," Robinson added.

Robinson and Rees will work with the academy and first team squad.