Manu Tuilagi: Leicester centre included in 37-man England training squad

Manu Tuilagi has been named in a 37-man England pre-season training squad for a three day-camp starting on Saturday.

The Leicester centre, who has not played since January because of a knee injury, won the last of his 26 caps in the 2016 Six Nations.

Uncapped Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith, 18, is also included.

Seven players who toured with the British and Irish Lions will attend one day in the camp, with the rest opting to remain on holiday.

With 15 players in total away with the Lions, a young England squad secured an impressive 2-0 series victory in Argentina.

Nine of those who made their debuts in June are included in this squad, including teenage rookies Tom Curry and Nick Isiekwe.

The camp will involve medical check-ups, rugby training and individual reviews as England prepare for the upcoming autumn internationals.

They face Argentina, Australia and Samoa in November.

"We are at an incredibly important stage with two years to go to the Rugby World Cup in Japan," said head coach Eddie Jones.

"There is still a big step to make if we want to be the number one team in the world.

"We are going to have to be meticulous in preparation in everything we do as we build towards Tokyo and that is why this camp is vital."

England training squad in full:

Forwards: Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons), Billy Vunipola (Saracens).

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Nathan Earle (Saracens), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Piers Francis (Northampton Saints), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Harry Mallinder (Northampton Saints), Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Jack Maunder (Exeter Chiefs), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Richard Wigglesworth (Saracens), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).