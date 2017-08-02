Matt Hampson's vision for a unique rehabilitation centre treating people with catastrophic injuries is very near coming to fruition.

Former Leicester Tigers player Hampson was left paralysed from the neck down at the age of 20 after a training ground accident while on England duty.

He has been raising awareness and money ever since, and The Get Busy Living Centre in Melton Mowbray is the result of years of hard work and planning.

Friends and former colleagues have been visiting the centre, which will hopefully open by the end of the year.

