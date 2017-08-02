BBC Sport - Pro14: WRU chairman Gareth Davies excited by expansion of league
New Pro14 exciting - WRU chairman Davies
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Welsh Rugby Union chairman Gareth Davies believes players will find the expansion the Pro14 exciting.
Davies, a former Wales captain, said "I'd be excited if I was a player" after the announcement South African sides Cheetahs and Southern Kings will join the tournament.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired