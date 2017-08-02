BBC Sport - Pro14: WRU chairman Gareth Davies excited by expansion of league

New Pro14 exciting - WRU chairman Davies

Welsh Rugby Union chairman Gareth Davies believes players will find the expansion the Pro14 exciting.

Davies, a former Wales captain, said "I'd be excited if I was a player" after the announcement South African sides Cheetahs and Southern Kings will join the tournament.

Top videos

Video

New Pro14 exciting - WRU chairman Davies

Video

Pick your favourite Premier League goal: 1992-1997

Video

Watch Johnson's 200m & 400m double in 1995

Video

Bears beat Northants in thrilling final over

Video

If doping continues, athletics will die - Bolt

Audio

Usain Bolt - 100 Days That Shook The World

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Pint-Sized TMS: Moeen hat-trick seals England win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

GB relay team talk Love Island, pizza & rubber ducks

Video

Dettori's son to make pony jockey debut

  • From the section News
Video

Relive Fraser-Pryce's incredible 100m win in Moscow

Video

New Man Utd signing Matic scores thunderbolt for Chelsea

Video

We were excellent - Root & Moeen on winning third Test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: England into semis with France win

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired