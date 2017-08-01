BBC Sport - Ulster Rugby chief Shane Logan says province to sign fly-half because of Jackson's absence
Ulster to sign fly-half because of Jackson's absence
- From the section Rugby Union
Ulster Rugby's chief executive Shane Logan says the Irish province will sign an additional fly-half because of Paddy Jackson's absence from the squad.
Jackson and Ulster team-mate Stuart Olding have stepped aside from playing duties pending legal proceedings.
"We are optimistic we will announce something favourable sooner rather than later," said the Ulster chief.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired