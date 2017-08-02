BBC Sport - Pro12 expansion a gamble for 'on knees' Welsh regions - Gwyn Jones
Welsh regions 'gamble' on Pro12 expansion
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Former Wales captain Gwyn Jones says the Pro12 expansion to include two South African sides is a gamble, despite the financial pressures on the Welsh regions.
The Pro12 will include South African sides Southern Kings and Cheetahs from September.
The expanded tournament will be called the Pro14 and see the teams split into two conferences of seven made up of two Welsh, two Irish and one team each from Scotland, Italy and South Africa.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired