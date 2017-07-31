Michael Bradley appointed head coach at Zebre

Bradley won 40 caps for Ireland between 1984 and 1995

Former Ireland scrum-half Michael Bradley has been named head coach of Italian side Zebre.

The Parma-based Pro12 club are now under the control of the Italian Rugby Federation which announced 54-year-old Bradley's appointment on Monday.

Former Italy players Carlo Orlandi and Alessandro Troncon will be on the Irish man's coaching staff.

Bradley, who won 40 Ireland caps, began his coaching career with the country's under-21 side in 2002.

He coached Connacht between 2003 and 2010 and was Ireland's interim head coach for the 2008 summer tour to New Zealand and Australia.

Bradley spent two years at Edinburgh, guiding the Scottish club to the semi-finals of the Heineken Cup, before becoming Georgia assistant coach in 2013.