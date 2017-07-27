Glasgow Warriors take George Turner on loan from Edinburgh

Turner training with Scotland before the summer tour

Hooker George Turner has joined Glasgow Warriors on a season-long loan from Pro12 rivals Edinburgh.

The 24-year-old was one of three uncapped players called up for Scotland's summer tour.

However, he did not feature in the Tests against Italy, Australia and Fiji, with Ross Ford and Fraser Brown sharing the number two shirt duties.

Turner made his Edinburgh debut in 2014 but has only started once in 11 appearances.

"I've seen Fraser Brown develop over the last few years after he came here (from Edinburgh) and hopefully I can do the same," said Turner, who had a loan spell at London Scottish last season.

Turner will provide cover for Brown, who is facing up to four months out after surgery on an injured ankle.