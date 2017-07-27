Jersey Reds sign centre Ellis Abrahams and lock Tom Quarrie

Ellis Abrahams (left) and Tom Quarrie
The signing of Ellis Abrahams (left) and Tom Quarrie takes the Jersey Reds squad up to 34 players

Jersey Reds have signed Australian centre Ellis Abrahams and ex-Auckland lock Tom Quarrie to complete their squad for the new Championship season.

Abrahams has previously worked under Reds coach Neil Tunnah and Australia boss Michael Cheika in his homeland.

The 22-year-old played seven games for Hartpury College last season as they gained promotion to the second tier.

Quarrie, 29, has played in New Zealand, Spain and France and also had a spell at Birmingham & Solihull in 2012.

The new arrivals come after Reds chairman Mark Morgan told BBC Radio Jersey they have had to make "significant" cuts to their playing budget this summer.

