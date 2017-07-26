T Rhys Thomas: Ex-Wales hooker takes Dragons coach role after retiring

T Rhys Thomas (2nd left) won 27 caps for Wales at hooker

Former Wales hooker T Rhys Thomas is retiring at the age of 35 because of injury and will concentrate on his coaching role with the Dragons academy.

He won 27 caps between 2005 and 2008, including all four matches at the 2007 Rugby World Cup.

Thomas has spent the last four seasons with the Dragons, leading them in 2015-16, and made 70 appearances for the region.

He had previously spent 10 seasons with Cardiff Blues and a year with Wasps.