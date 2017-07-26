Wilhelm van der Sluys: Exeter Chiefs sign South African lock

Wilhelm van der Sluys' only appearance for Worcester Warriors was in a 62-10 defeat by Wasps in the Anglo-Welsh Cup in November 2016

Premiership champions Exeter Chiefs have signed South African lock Wilhelm van der Sluys on a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old previously played in the top flight with Worcester Warriors, and ended last season with the Southern Kings in Super Rugby.

Van der Sluys started just one competitive match for the Warriors and returned to South Africa in March.

"I can't ask for a better club to join. I am looking forward to (this new challenge)," he told the club website.