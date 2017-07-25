Glasgow Warriors bring in Tonga prop Siosiua Halanukonuka

Halanukonuka played in the Highlanders' win over the British & Irish Lions

Glasgow Warriors have signed Tonga international prop Siosiua Halanukonuka from the Highlanders.

The tight-head, 30, has made six appearances for his country, spending the bulk of his domestic career in New Zealand provincial rugby.

He featured in the Highlanders' June win over the British and Irish Lions.

The Scotstoun club are yet to confirm the signing or contract details of what will be new head coach Dave Rennie's eighth summer recruit.

Halanukonuka follows Huw Jones, Oli Kebble and Brandon Thomson from South Africa's Stormers, Callum Gibbins and Lelia Masaga from New Zealand's Hurricanes and Chiefs respectively, Adam Hastings from Bath and Samuela Vunisa from Saracens.

Meanwhile, Rennie's Super Rugby season will continue for at least one more week as his Chiefs side progressed to the semi-final stages.

With the Hurricanes also reaching the last four, flanker Gibbins will also be delayed further in joining his new club.

The Super Rugby final will be played on 5 August.