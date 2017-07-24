Mike Delany: Newcastle Falcons fly-half returns to New Zealand

Mike Delany won his only international cap against Italy on the All Blacks' tour of Europe and Asia in 2009, though he did make another appearance in a game against the Barbarians.

Newcastle Falcons fly-half Mike Delany has signed for his home province Bay of Plenty in New Zealand after being released by the Premiership club.

Delany played 26 Premiership games for the Falcons in two seasons, having joined them from French club Clermont in February 2015.

The 35-year-old told the Newcastle website: "It's the right time to come back to New Zealand.

"I'm excited and motivated to return to play for the Bay, where I started"