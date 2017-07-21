BBC Sport - Women's Rugby World Cup: Wales' Carys Phillips unfazed by 'group of death'

Phillips unfazed by 'group of death'

Captain Carys Phillips says Wales are unfazed by being drawn alongside second and third seeds New Zealand and Canada in their Women's Rugby World Cup pool.

Wales start their campaign against New Zealand - who have won four of the seven Women's Rugby World Cups - on Wednesday, 9 August, in Dublin.

Wales, coached by skipper Phillips' father and former Wales international Rowland, will then face Canada and Hong Kong.

