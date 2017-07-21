BBC Sport - Women's Rugby World Cup: Wales' Carys Phillips unfazed by 'group of death'
Phillips unfazed by 'group of death'
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Captain Carys Phillips says Wales are unfazed by being drawn alongside second and third seeds New Zealand and Canada in their Women's Rugby World Cup pool.
Wales start their campaign against New Zealand - who have won four of the seven Women's Rugby World Cups - on Wednesday, 9 August, in Dublin.
Wales, coached by skipper Phillips' father and former Wales international Rowland, will then face Canada and Hong Kong.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired