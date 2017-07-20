Tim Streather: Ex-Saracens centre forced to retire by knee injury

Tim Streather spent four years at Nottingham before moving to Saracens

Former Saracens centre Tim Streather has retired from rugby union on medical advice with a persistent knee injury.

Streather, 29, failed to make a Premiership appearance last term and was released at the end of the season.

He joined the club from Nottingham in 2013 and went on to make 30 appearances in all competitions.

"With the medical advice I have received, there is no other option for my long-term health and well-being," Streather said.

"I've been lucky to have enjoyed my time in the game, with Nottingham in the Championship and four amazing years at Saracens.

"I leave the game having made so many wonderful memories on and off the pitch and I've made some friends for life along the way."