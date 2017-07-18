BBC Sport - Southern Kings scrum-half Schroeder excited by Pro14 switch

Kings scrum-half Schroeder excited by Pro14 switch

Southern Kings scrum-half Ricky Schroeder is relishing the chance to play in the new Pro14 after a deal was agreed to add two South African sides to the league.

The Kings and Cheetahs are joining the league next season after losing their Super Rugby status.

The Pro14 will have two conferences of seven teams - each having one Scottish side, one South African side, one Italian side and two each from Wales and Ireland.

Top videos

Video

Kings scrum-half Schroeder excited by Pro14 switch

Video

Highlights: Dramatic finale as hosts England reach final

Video

Klopp 'really positive' about next season

Video

SW19 ghosts, roaring lions & best Wimbledon funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Mustard out after 'brilliant' Bell-Drummond catch

Video

'If anyone can handle the pressure, it's us'

Video

Watch: Two wickets in Knight's manic first over

Video

Ban to boom - brief history of women's football in Scotland

Video

Pint-sized TMS: South Africa sparkle

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Daley & Goodfellow fall short at Worlds

  • From the section Diving
Video

Stokes caught and bowled by Philander

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Ujah runs sub-10-second 100m

Video

Captain Root bowled as England struggle

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired