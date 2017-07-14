Jersey Reds: Jerry Sexton among four new faces for new Championship season
- From the section Rugby Union
Lock Jerry Sexton has joined Championship side Jersey Reds ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.
The 24-year-old, who is the younger brother of Lions fly-half Jonny Sexton, helped London Irish to promotion to the Premiership last season.
He will compete with Uili Kolo'ofa'i, Dave McKern and James Voss for a second-row spot.
The Reds have also signed ex-Scarlets back-row Rory Pitman, scrum-half Tim Duchesne and full-back Scott van Breda.
Australian-born Duchesne made 24 appearances for Darlington Mowden Park last season, while South African van Breda has previously turned out for a string of top sides in his home country.
Jersey have also confirmed that utility-back Ross Adair has agreed a new contract, as reported by the BBC last week, but centre Jordan Davies and back-row Ayron Schramm have both been released.
Jersey squad for 2017-18 campaign
Prop: Jake Armstrong, LeeRoy Atalifo, Jordan Brodley, Alec Clarey, Roy Godfrey, Jake Woolmore
Hooker: Jack Macfarlane, Jared Sauders, Nick Selway
Lock: Uili Kolo'ofa'i, Dave McKern, Jerry Sexton, James Voss
Back-row: Max Argyle, Rory Bartle, Conor Joyce, Seb Nagle-Taylor, Rory Pitman, Matt Rogerson
Half-back: Oli Bryant, Brendan Cope, Tim Duchesne, Joel Dudley, Kieran Hardy
Centre: Mark Best, George Eastwell, 'Apakuki Ma'afu
Wing/Full-back: Ross Adair, Josh Hodson, Tom Pincus, Scott van Breda, Jason Worrall
