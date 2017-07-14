BBC Sport - Pro12: South African teams would be 'a positive' - Zane Kirchner
'South African duo in Pro12 a positive'
- From the section Rugby Union
New Dragons back Zane Kirchner, a former Springbok full-back, says Southern Kings and Cheetahs joining the Pro12 would be "a positive move".
The two teams' entry to the competition is likely to be confirmed on Tuesday, 18 July.
