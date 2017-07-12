BBC Sport - British and Irish Lions: Warren Gatland one of the best, says Sam Warburton
'Gatland one of the best' - Warburton
The British and Irish Lions returned to the UK on Wednesday after their epic drawn Test series with New Zealand.
Lions captain Sam Warburton gave BBC Wales Sport his thoughts on the series - which ended with a dramatic 15-15 draw on Saturday - and described head coach Warren Gatland as one of the best in the world.
