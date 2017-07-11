Edinburgh make Myreside their home stadium for next three seasons

Edinburgh used Myreside for six trial games from January

Edinburgh will play their home matches at Myreside for the next three seasons except for selected fixtures at Murrayfield in the next campaign.

The Pro12 club used the 5,500-capacity stadium instead of Murrayfield on a trial basis at the end of last season.

New head coach Richard Cockerill said: "We as a team feel that the intimacy of Myreside will bring the supporters closer to the action.

"It will provide the best atmosphere to help drive the players forward."

Edinburgh finished ninth in the 12-team league after coach Alan Solomons stood down in September and appointed Duncan Hodge as caretaker.

They had an average attendance of 5,200, with a low of 2,750 and a high of 21,000 for the Boxing Day 1872 Cup Scottish derby against Glasgow Warriors.

"Having a home for the club is vital and the team are fully supportive and excited by the chance to play at Myreside for the foreseeable future," Cockerill told Edinburgh's website.

Edinburgh say they "undertook a thorough review with supporters, local residents and other key stakeholders, including players and new head coach Richard Cockerill" after last season's six-game trial.

"The results of the feedback showed a continued desire to evolve the match-day experience at Myreside, whilst supporters also enjoyed use of the excellent facilities available at BT Murrayfield," they stated.

Edinburgh best-attended fixture against Glasgow still saw lots of empty seats at Murrayfield

"In light of this, Edinburgh will play a minimum of nine home matches at Myreside next year - subject to planning permission - with select fixtures, including the annual 1872 Cup clash, being played at BT Murrayfield."

Myreside, owned by George Watson's College and a mile-and-a-half south of Murrayfield, has been home to Watsonians Rugby Club since 1933.

Edinburgh have used the ground previously, but temporary stands were built to increase the capacity when they began their current trial in January.

Managing director Jonny Petrie said he was "thrilled to be able to confirm that Myreside will continue to be our home".

"We feel we have created solid foundations for a truly special fan experience at Myreside but also appreciate we still have work to do in order to make the ground a home for our club and our supporters; the feedback has told us that," he added.

"We'll continue to work alongside local residents, supporters and our various stakeholders to keep improving the match-day experience."