BBC Sport - Can this year's Lions match the 1971 side and win a series in New Zealand?
Can this year's Lions match the 1971 side?
- From the section Rugby Union
The British and Irish Lions go into Saturday's decisive third Test against All Blacks with a chance to match the achievements of the 1971 side - the only Lions team to win a series in New Zealand.
Ulsterman Willie John McBride, part of the 1971 squad, talks to Radio 4's Today programme about Saturday's game and the future of Lions tours.
