BBC Sport - Can this year's Lions match the 1971 side and win a series in New Zealand?

Can this year's Lions match the 1971 side?

The British and Irish Lions go into Saturday's decisive third Test against All Blacks with a chance to match the achievements of the 1971 side - the only Lions team to win a series in New Zealand.

Ulsterman Willie John McBride, part of the 1971 squad, talks to Radio 4's Today programme about Saturday's game and the future of Lions tours.

Top videos

Audio

Can this year's Lions match the 1971 side?

Video

Pint-sized TMS: Root's unbeaten 184 rescues England

Video

Murray faces his toughest interview yet!

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Epic rally gets Van Gaal seal of approval

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Root stumped off no-ball on 149

Video

'Years of sacrifice come down to final Test'

Video

John McEnroe's 6-Love-6

Video

Dimitrov's splits, Hacker, a hawk & LVG in day four funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Federer 'toying' with Lajovic - best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Rybarikova stuns third seed Pliskova

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Kerber wins battle of the drop shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

The best of Romelu Lukaku

Video

Bradley will always be in my heart - Defoe

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired