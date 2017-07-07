BBC Sport - British and Irish Lions: What is it like watching a Test when Sam Warburton is your son?
What is it like being Warby's father?
Welsh Rugby
Sam Warburton leads the British and Irish Lions in their deciding Test against New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.
His father, Jez, will be watching from the stands and expects it to be a "tear jerker."
