BBC Sport - British and Irish Lions: What is it like watching a Test when Sam Warburton is your son?

What is it like being Warby's father?

Sam Warburton leads the British and Irish Lions in their deciding Test against New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

His father, Jez, will be watching from the stands and expects it to be a "tear jerker."

Top videos

Video

What is it like being Warby's father?

Video

A tribute to Bradley Lowery

Video

Bradley will always be in my heart - Defoe

Video

Moeen gets important wicket of Amla

Video

Best shots as GB's Bedene loses to Muller

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Broad reaches 50 with massive six

Video

Bautista Agut's 'Hollywood' hot dogs

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Ace, ace, ace, ace - Muller's perfect game

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Pint-sized TMS: Root's unbeaten 184 rescues England

Video

Murray faces his toughest interview yet!

  • From the section Tennis
Video

All Blacks v British & Irish Lions - the decider

Video

Root falls just short of double century

Video

Epic rally gets Van Gaal seal of approval

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired