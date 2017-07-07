BBC Sport - Sam Warburton: British and Irish Lions captain ready for final Test
'Years of sacrifice come down to final Test'
- From the section Rugby Union
British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton tells the BBC's Katie Gornall that after "years of sacrifice" it all comes down to the final and decisive Test match against the All Blacks on Saturday.
