New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - third Test Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday, 8 July Kick-off: 08:35 BST Coverage: Follow the decisive third Test live on the BBC Sport website from 07:30 BST

British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton has "unfinished business" in the tour decider against New Zealand.

Welshman Warburton missed the series-clinching third Test win over Australia in 2013 with a hamstring injury.

"It feels like all the sacrifice over the past four years and all the little things I have done have come to this moment," Warburton told BBC Sport.

The Lions were easily beaten by the All Blacks in the first Test but claimed victory in the second.

Warburton was on the bench for the opener in Auckland, which ended 30-15 to the hosts, having suffered an ankle injury against the Provincial Barbarians, but returned to the starting XV for the thrilling 24-21 triumph in Wellington.

The 28-year-old has been beset by injuries in recent years, missing six weeks at the end of the domestic season with a knee injury, while in October 2016 he suffered a fractured cheekbone that put him out of action for three weeks.

"I am delighted that my body has held up more than anything," said the Cardiff Blues flanker. "That is half the battle with me, my fitness.

"I was delighted when I heard my name read out for the third Test and to have the chance to finish a Test series and potentially to win it.

"For me four years ago does feel like unfinished business because I was gutted I could not play that third game - even though I was over the moon and it was a career highlight to win, you still, as a player want to be involved in that and have your small contribution to the game.

"So for the past four years in the back of my mind I have set my sights on this tour and I wanted to be in the Test team and play in the last game."